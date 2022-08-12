Kaufman Brothers Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Kaufman Brothers from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$101.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$85.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

