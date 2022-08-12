Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $276.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $261.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $264.06.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,125,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

