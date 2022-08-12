Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

