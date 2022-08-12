KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $13.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 138,898 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,280 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

