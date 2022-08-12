KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $13.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 138,898 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
