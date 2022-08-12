K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.80

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.75 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

Insider Activity at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

In other news, Director Nan H. Lee bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,800. In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,762,200. Also, Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,800.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

