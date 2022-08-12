JUST Price Tops $0.0336 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $299.11 million and $69.26 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039140 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

