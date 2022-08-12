JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.75 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.15). Approximately 163,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 60,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.15).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.58 million and a PE ratio of 1,189.05.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.03. This represents a yield of 1.18%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.