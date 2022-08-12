JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.37.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

