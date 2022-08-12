JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
ASX Price Performance
Shares of ASXFY opened at $59.83 on Monday. ASX has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.
ASX Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASX (ASXFY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.