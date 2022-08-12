Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $56.36 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after buying an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

