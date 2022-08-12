JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.56 and last traded at $62.76. 6,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,049,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.67.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

