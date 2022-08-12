Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Trading Down 4.4%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.82.

About Japan Steel Works

(Get Rating)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.