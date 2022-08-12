Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Price Performance

JTTRY stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

