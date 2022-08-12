Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 3.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.96. 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.