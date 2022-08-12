Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 3.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.96. 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

