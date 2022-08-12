James G. Petcoff Purchases 750,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Conifer Trading Up 43.9 %

CNFR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 10,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Conifer

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

