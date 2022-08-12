Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 541.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JGGCR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.