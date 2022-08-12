Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.25% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $44,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 1.4 %

J stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.