Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen cut Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.7 %

JACK traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.36. 9,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

