J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.89

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
