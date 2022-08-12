Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

Itron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

