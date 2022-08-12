Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

