iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.27

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.27, with a volume of 4056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

iShares US Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDU. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

