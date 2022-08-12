iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,429 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 2.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $146,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,051 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

