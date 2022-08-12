iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.