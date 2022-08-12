iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

