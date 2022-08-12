iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.89. 7,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.58. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

