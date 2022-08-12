iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.78.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.