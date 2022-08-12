iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.73. 37,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

