iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Decreased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 657,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 712.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,711,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,118. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

