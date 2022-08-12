iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EWU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 152,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

