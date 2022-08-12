iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Lessened by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,742 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 5.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. 110,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,205. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

