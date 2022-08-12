iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Decreased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MBS ETF worth $54,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 23,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,433. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

