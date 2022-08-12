iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,553,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,845,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. 550,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,132,227. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

