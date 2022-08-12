iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a growth of 294.9% from the July 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,956. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

