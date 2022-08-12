Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SunOpta worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 361,866 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 34,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,618. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

