Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,528. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.95.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

