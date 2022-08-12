Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

