Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. 17,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

