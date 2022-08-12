ironSource (NYSE:IS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $5.42 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IS. KeyCorp started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

IS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 936,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686,348. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. ironSource has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

