ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ironSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,824,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ironSource by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,195 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 256.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,747 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Stock Performance

IS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 25,104,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.17. ironSource has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.