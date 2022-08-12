Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) recently:
- 8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $61.00.
- 7/11/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $75.00.
- 6/29/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 6/15/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %
Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 289.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 55,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $18,968,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
