Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) recently:

8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $61.00.

7/11/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $75.00.

6/29/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

6/15/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 289.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 55,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $18,968,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

