Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises 1.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.