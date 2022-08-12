Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Position Cut by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,944. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

