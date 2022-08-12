Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Milestone Advisory Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,294,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $65.75. 89,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

