Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

