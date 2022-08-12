InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,375.5 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IIPZF opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

