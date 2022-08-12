International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Shares Up 17.9%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) shares shot up 17.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'.

