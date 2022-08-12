InterCure (INCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 5.38%.

InterCure Stock Performance

Shares of INCR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $268.41 million and a P/E ratio of 50.67. InterCure has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InterCure

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterCure stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InterCure Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) by 9,567.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in InterCure were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

