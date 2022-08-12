InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,032 ($60.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,197.48. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,632.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,867.93.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

