Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) rose 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 19,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 841,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
ICPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 170,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
